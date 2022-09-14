DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DICE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DICE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. DICE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $706.90 million and a P/E ratio of -4.84.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

