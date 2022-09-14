Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DDT traded up 0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,137. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 1-year low of 25.71 and a 1-year high of 28.20.

