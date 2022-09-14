Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Rating) were up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.41 and last traded at $50.41. Approximately 4,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 6,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000.

