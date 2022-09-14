Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.10-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.85 billion-$28.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.16 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,823. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.60. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 24.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

