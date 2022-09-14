Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Shares Up 4.3%

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.25 and last traded at C$7.25. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.
Dorel Industries Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of C$30.08 million and a PE ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.19.
Dorel Industries Company Profile
Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.
