DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Nicola T. Allais Sells 4,821 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $135,518.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,230.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

NYSE DV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.96. 1,009,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,526. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 93.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 970.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth $810,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68,025 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 46,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.