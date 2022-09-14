Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 92,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up about 2.3% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.39 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58.

