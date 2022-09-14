Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Sells 109 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV cut its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in NICE were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its stake in NICE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 303,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 51,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NICE by 16,450.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on NICE to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $206.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $179.13 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

