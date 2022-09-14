Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $114,350.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $114,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,608.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $56,675.00.
  • On Monday, June 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $56,500.00.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of DBX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.01. 2,226,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,776. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dropbox by 64.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 60.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Dropbox by 32.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,352,000 after buying an additional 1,101,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

