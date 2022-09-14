DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET) Short Interest Update

DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DUET Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DUET traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,709. DUET Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DUET Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUET. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $989,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,375,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,484,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUET Acquisition Company Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

