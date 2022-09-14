DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0337 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:KSM opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $12.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSM. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 63,698 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

