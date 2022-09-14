DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0337 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:KSM opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $12.84.
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
