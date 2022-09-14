Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dynasil Co. of America Stock Performance
Shares of DYSL remained flat at $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. Dynasil Co. of America has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.65.
About Dynasil Co. of America
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynasil Co. of America (DYSL)
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for Dynasil Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynasil Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.