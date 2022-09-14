E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Trading Down 7.4%

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.00 and last traded at C$6.00. Approximately 1,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 23,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on E Automotive from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on E Automotive from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight Capital lowered E Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.19.

E Automotive Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.59. The stock has a market cap of C$292.48 million and a PE ratio of -4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

E Automotive Company Profile

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

