E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the August 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ EJH traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. 224,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,341. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. E-Home Household Service has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 8.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of E-Home Household Service by 174.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 531,011 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

