e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.67

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.67 and last traded at $39.62, with a volume of 8806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.42 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 87,266 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,327,452.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,355,298.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 87,266 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,327,452.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,355,298.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 7,867 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $289,112.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,433.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,237,815 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

