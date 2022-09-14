easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.92

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

