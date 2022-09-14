Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, an increase of 355.5% from the August 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Edap Tms Trading Down 0.7 %

EDAP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,569. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $272.75 million, a PE ratio of 117.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Saturday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Edap Tms

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,148,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 192,242 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $723,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $60,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

