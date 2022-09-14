EJF Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $2,801,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in APA by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in APA by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 193,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.95. 339,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,133,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

