EJF Capital LLC Has $4.82 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

EJF Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,158 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.79. 160,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,455. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

