EJF Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Capital World Investors raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,003,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after buying an additional 1,880,800 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $37,018,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,025.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 841,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FITB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,775. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.47.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

