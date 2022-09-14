EJF Capital LLC Purchases 18,910 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,680 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.71% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,007,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41,841 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 755,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,764,000 after acquiring an additional 447,612 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 226,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 70,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegiance Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABTX traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,096. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiance Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.14%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.