EJF Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB)

EJF Capital LLC lessened its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,764 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned 3.61% of Rhinebeck Bancorp worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 48.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Rhinebeck Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534. The company has a market cap of $106.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

Rhinebeck Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBKB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

