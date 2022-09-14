EJF Capital LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

EJF Capital LLC cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 138,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 31,038 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,446,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 406.9% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 71,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. 451,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,412,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ET. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.