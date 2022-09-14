EJF Capital LLC Sells 782,013 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

EJF Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 782,013 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,382,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,904,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter worth $5,581,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Radian Group by 510.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDN traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 49,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,082. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.60. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 56.45%. The company had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Radian Group to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Radian Group to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

