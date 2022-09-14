Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
ELMD has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.
Electromed Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSE ELMD opened at $11.74 on Friday. Electromed has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The company has a market cap of $99.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.56.
About Electromed
Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.
