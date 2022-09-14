ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
ElringKlinger Stock Performance
Shares of ELLRY stock remained flat at $4.20 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $8.00.
ElringKlinger Company Profile
