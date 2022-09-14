ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

ElringKlinger Stock Performance

Shares of ELLRY stock remained flat at $4.20 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

