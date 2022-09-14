Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises about 1.2% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 62,371 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 33,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period.
Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of EMQQ stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,189. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $55.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23.
