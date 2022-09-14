Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENB. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

NYSE:ENB opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

