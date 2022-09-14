Enecuum Market Cap Reaches $3.25 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (ENQ) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Enecuum has a market cap of $3.25 million and $426,451.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Enecuum has traded up 76.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 247.3% against the dollar and now trades at $341.17 or 0.01715251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00834497 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021066 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum was first traded on June 21st, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 202,784,337 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enecuum’s official website is enecuum.com.

Enecuum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining.The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

