Energean (LON:ENOG) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,540 to GBX 1,750. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Energean traded as high as GBX 1,458 ($17.62) and last traded at GBX 1,456 ($17.59), with a volume of 5756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,418 ($17.13).

Insider Activity at Energean

In related news, insider Karen Simon acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,106 ($13.36) per share, for a total transaction of £376,040 ($454,374.09).

Energean Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,211.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,206.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.16. The company has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.54.

Energean Announces Dividend

Energean Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

