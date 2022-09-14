Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP) Short Interest Up 753.8% in August

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 753.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Energem during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Energem during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energem during the first quarter valued at about $475,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energem during the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Energem during the second quarter valued at about $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Energem Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Energem stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. 344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,913. Energem has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

