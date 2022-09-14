EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for 1.0% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,561,649,000 after buying an additional 528,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,381,518,000 after acquiring an additional 502,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after acquiring an additional 491,880 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

EOG stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,737. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.17 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

