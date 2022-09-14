Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN) Declares GBX 1.90 Dividend

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Epwin Group Trading Down 0.7 %

LON:EPWN opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £105.07 million and a P/E ratio of 811.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.44. Epwin Group has a 52 week low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 121 ($1.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.14.

EPWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Monday.

Epwin Group Company Profile

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

