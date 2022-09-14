Equalizer Price Tops $0.0262 on Major Exchanges (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a total market cap of $979,333.05 and $175,157.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 140.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.43 or 0.01188461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00833957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021065 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official website is equalizer.finance/#firstPage. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.

Buying and Selling Equalizer

According to CryptoCompare, “Equalizer represents a flash lending marketplace, bringing together liquidity providers and borrowers. It incentivizes liquidity providers by offering them passive income for the same token they have provided as liquidity and giving them Equalizer governance tokens proportional to their funds and the lending duration. The borrowers (or arbitrageurs) have access to a plethora of highly liquid tokens.The Equalizer platform is governed through the DAO formed by the token holders. It's building an instant governance system with the near real-time implementation of voting results encoded in the platform. All votes will be made on-chain and the platform will be driven by a fully decentralized governance system.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.