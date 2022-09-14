Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AYA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Down 5.0 %

About Aya Gold & Silver

TSE AYA opened at C$7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$803.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.91. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$4.98 and a one year high of C$11.58.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

