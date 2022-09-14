Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 14th (ABCM, ASOMY, CNTB, FQVTF, HAI, INO.UN, JTCPF, MAKSY, ONTTF, PANW)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 14th:

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58).

Get Abcam plc alerts:

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 730 ($8.82).

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22).

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $1.50 to $1.75.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 800 ($9.67).

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$8.00.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) was downgraded by analysts at Acumen Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. Acumen Capital currently has C$4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.50.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.00.

JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 820 ($9.91).

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 720 ($8.70).

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research to $238.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from €17.80 ($18.16) to €12.80 ($13.06). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.