Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 14th (ABCM, ASOMY, CNTB, FQVTF, HAI, INO.UN, JTCPF, MAKSY, ONTTF, PANW)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 14th:

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58).

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 730 ($8.82).

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22).

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $1.50 to $1.75.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 800 ($9.67).

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$8.00.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) was downgraded by analysts at Acumen Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. Acumen Capital currently has C$4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.50.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.00.

JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 820 ($9.91).

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 720 ($8.70).

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research to $238.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from €17.80 ($18.16) to €12.80 ($13.06). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.