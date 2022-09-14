ESG Planning Invests $608,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

ESG Planning acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 339.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 58,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 597,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,302,000 after acquiring an additional 123,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $656,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,253 shares of company stock worth $6,550,960. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,515. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

