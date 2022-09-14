ESG Planning Invests $778,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ESG Planning acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.7% of ESG Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Danaher by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,390. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.
In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.73.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
