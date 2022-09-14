ESG Planning Takes $3.17 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ESG Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.9% of ESG Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.83. 63,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,107. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

