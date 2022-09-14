ESG Planning Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ESG Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of ESG Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 482,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,646,910. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.28.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.