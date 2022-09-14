Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Down 95.2% in August

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the August 15th total of 228,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 853,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of CLWT stock remained flat at $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,336. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45.
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
