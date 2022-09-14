Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Sold by Armor Advisors L.L.C.

Armor Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 617,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the period. Euronav comprises approximately 0.8% of Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Euronav by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 369,309 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 168,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EURN opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Euronav’s payout ratio is -1.79%.

EURN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

