Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergreen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVGR. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergreen during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Evergreen during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,900,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Evergreen during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,741,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Evergreen during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergreen during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergreen alerts:

Evergreen Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVGR remained flat at $10.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02. Evergreen has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Evergreen Company Profile

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.