EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,543 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 169.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.66. 3,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,522. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.95. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

