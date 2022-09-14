EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.06. 112,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,393. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.