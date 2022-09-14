EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 118.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 34.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 70,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,989.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,637. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.77 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.67.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.