EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 43,808 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,808 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.6% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DFAC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,578. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.