EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 962 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $164.90. 50,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,918,365. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.76. The company has a market capitalization of $150.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.