EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,298 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,575,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,366,000 after purchasing an additional 281,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,525 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,901 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,617,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,840,000 after purchasing an additional 483,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,373,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,973,000 after purchasing an additional 77,432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $42.15. 1,793,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $46.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

