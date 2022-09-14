Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Trading Up 3.1%

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.37 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04). Approximately 562,850 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 373,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

Evgen Pharma Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £9.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.60.

Evgen Pharma Company Profile

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the development of sulforaphane-based medicines for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. It develops its products using Sulforadex, a sulforaphane stabilization technology. The company's lead product is SFX-01, that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of haematological malignancies and analogues.

